Number of new cars registered in Romania down 16% y/y in January-July

04 August 2025

The number of new cars registered in Romania dropped by 16.4% y/y to 80,718 in January-July despite a 25.3% y/y rise to 16,362 units in July, according to data published by the Romanian Car Manufacturing Association ACAROM. The lack of state grants for new car purchase, promised by the Ministry of Environment for December, certainly contributed to the negative dynamics.

Regarding second-hand cars registered for the first time in Romania (imported), their volume reached  200,217 units in January-July, an increase of +9.55% compared to the same period in 2024. 

In July alone, the annual growth rate was 16% y/y, and the count of used cars registered for the first time in Romania reached 36,234 units.

By brand, the most new cars registered in the first seven months of the year were Dacia (22,719 units), followed by Toyota (7,635) and Skoda (6,587).

(Photo source: Norastocker/Dreamstime.com)

