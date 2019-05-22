Sales of new cars in Romania up 27% in April

The sales of new cars in Romania increased by 11% in the first four months of this year compared to the same period in 2018, to nearly 57,500 units, according to the Automobile Producers and Importers Association (APIA). Sales to natural persons soared by 18.1%.

The sales in April alone rose by 27.1% over April 2018, but this was due to different timing this year, compared to 2018, of the program of grants extended by the Government for the replacement of old cars.

The sales were mainly driven by firms, which accounted for 62% of total car purchases during the first four months of 2019.

The number of cars purchased by individuals in these first four months (18,177 units) was 18.1% higher than in the same period last year (15,395 units), even though in 2018 the car scrapping program started one month earlier. As a result, the share of natural persons in the total new car market increased from 36% in 2018 to 38% in 2019.

Dacia remains the best-selling brand, with 15,404 units in January-April, followed by Volkswagen with 5,221 units and Renault with 5,010 units.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)