Sales of new cars in Romania 20% up yoy in 2019

The sales of new passenger cars in Romania increased by 20% year-on-year to 160,000 in 2019 while they still account for just over one quarter of the total market (600,000, re-registration of cars not counted) or not much above one third of the sales of used cars, according to a report compiled by the car sales online platform Autovit.ro.

On a positive note, the sales of imported used cars edged down by 5% year-on-year and the number of electric cars sold in 2019 increased by 50% year-on-year, to a modest figure of 1,000 though.

The Romanian car market has set new records in 2019 according to Autovit.ro: the transactions with new cars reached the highest level in eleven years, the number of car re-registrations set a new record, and the imports of used cars remained constant.

On the new car market, the statistics show that, although the data are not final, the estimates are about 160,000 units, 20% above the 2018 level. The highest new car sales in Romania were recorded in 2007 - 312,000 units.

