Sales of new cars in Romania shrink by one third in March
08 April 2020
The number of new cars registered in Romania decreased in March 2020 by 32% compared to March 2019, to a volume of 6,654 units.

Thus, during the first three months of 2020, the number of new cars registered reached 27,979 units, down 22% compared to the similar period of 2019, according to the Association of Automobile Builders in Romania (ACAROM).

With regard to used cars registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached 36,049 units in March 2020, a decrease of 3.6% compared to March 2019, with a volume of 108,080 in the first quarter of 2020 units (-2.0% ) according to the same source.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

