New car registrations in Romania lose momentum to 13% year-on-year in May

New car registrations in Romania increased by 12.6% in May compared to the same month of the previous year, to 13,011 units, according to data from the vehicle registration office DRPCIV, quoted by News.ro.

The annual growth rate eased gradually from 35% year-on-year in January-March to 13.9% in April and 12.6% in May while posting a still robust 20.3% average growth in the first five months of 2019 when the number of new cars registered was 57,538 units.

Regarding used vehicles registered for the first time in Romania (imported used cars), their volume in May reached 38,268 units, a decrease of 4% compared to May 2018.

In the first five months of the year, Romania imported 184,091 used cars, a decrease of 6.6% over the same period in 2018 yet more than twice the number of new cars (imported or produced locally) purchased by residents.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)