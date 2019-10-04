Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 09:20
Real Estate
Supply of new apartments in Romania nears pre-crisis peak
10 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of new housing units on sale in Romania at the end of last year was the highest since 2008 when the market collapsed amid the international credit crunch and recession. Nonetheless, the supply remains some 20% below the peak level in 2008, and the gap will close only partially by the end of 2019.

The offer will grow by another 10% by the end of the year, according to the organizers of the Imobiliarium real estate exhibition hosted by Bucharest during May 17-19, quoted by Adevarul daily.

In 2008, the supply of new homes reached about 61,000 units at a national level, while at the end of last year the same segment reached nearly 48,000 units.

The strong demand for housing in first-tier cities like Bucharest, rising disposable income and banks’ appetite to extend loans are among the main drivers that pushed up supply. Nonetheless, buyers are more cautious now compared to 2008, the quoted analysts added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 09:20
Real Estate
Supply of new apartments in Romania nears pre-crisis peak
10 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of new housing units on sale in Romania at the end of last year was the highest since 2008 when the market collapsed amid the international credit crunch and recession. Nonetheless, the supply remains some 20% below the peak level in 2008, and the gap will close only partially by the end of 2019.

The offer will grow by another 10% by the end of the year, according to the organizers of the Imobiliarium real estate exhibition hosted by Bucharest during May 17-19, quoted by Adevarul daily.

In 2008, the supply of new homes reached about 61,000 units at a national level, while at the end of last year the same segment reached nearly 48,000 units.

The strong demand for housing in first-tier cities like Bucharest, rising disposable income and banks’ appetite to extend loans are among the main drivers that pushed up supply. Nonetheless, buyers are more cautious now compared to 2008, the quoted analysts added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 April 2019
Politics
Romania’s justice minister rejects all candidates for general prosecutor after interview
09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
10 April 2019
Culture
Romanian film review – 30 Years Later: One World Romania
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates

Get in Touch with Us