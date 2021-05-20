Romania’s Neversea music festival rescheduled, new dates to be announced

Neversea, a music festival held at the Romanian seaside, has been rescheduled for later this year, the organizers announced. The new dates will be announced later.

The festival, held on a beach in Constanţa, at the Romanian seaside, was due to take place between July 8 and July 11.

The organizers decided to reschedule the event as the current sanitary rules allowed a limited audience. According to current rules, events held in July can take place with a maximum of 2,500 people attending, while maintaining a distance of 2 sqm between participants.

The tickets and passes purchased remain valid for the festival’s new dates.

Earlier this week, another local music festival, Electric Castle, announced it would not hold the event this year but reschedule it to 2022.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

