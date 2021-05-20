Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 12:55
Events

Romania’s Neversea music festival rescheduled, new dates to be announced

20 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Neversea, a music festival held at the Romanian seaside, has been rescheduled for later this year, the organizers announced. The new dates will be announced later.

The festival, held on a beach in Constanţa, at the Romanian seaside, was due to take place between July 8 and July 11. 

The organizers decided to reschedule the event as the current sanitary rules allowed a limited audience. According to current rules, events held in July can take place with a maximum of 2,500 people attending, while maintaining a distance of 2 sqm between participants. 

The tickets and passes purchased remain valid for the festival’s new dates.

Earlier this week, another local music festival, Electric Castle, announced it would not hold the event this year but reschedule it to 2022.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 12:55
Events

Romania’s Neversea music festival rescheduled, new dates to be announced

20 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Neversea, a music festival held at the Romanian seaside, has been rescheduled for later this year, the organizers announced. The new dates will be announced later.

The festival, held on a beach in Constanţa, at the Romanian seaside, was due to take place between July 8 and July 11. 

The organizers decided to reschedule the event as the current sanitary rules allowed a limited audience. According to current rules, events held in July can take place with a maximum of 2,500 people attending, while maintaining a distance of 2 sqm between participants. 

The tickets and passes purchased remain valid for the festival’s new dates.

Earlier this week, another local music festival, Electric Castle, announced it would not hold the event this year but reschedule it to 2022.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked