Neversea Kapital announces first artists’ lineup for festival in Bucharest

Neversea Kapital unveiled the first artists that will perform at Bucharest's National Arena on July 4-6. First names include Charlotte de Witte, Axwell (of Swedish House Mafia), Alok, and Korolova. Joining them are Salvatore Ganacci, Lost Frequencies, Deborah De Luca, Nina Kraviz, Claptone, Sickick, MËSTIZA, Kshmr, Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Kaaze, Nervo, and Mau P.

Made by the organizers behind Romania’s famous Untold and Neversea festivals, Neversea Kapital promises to bring special shows by internationally acclaimed and relevant artists, a diversity of musical genres, and many others to Bucharest.

Axwell, the legendary Swedish DJ and founding member of Swedish House Mafia alongside Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, has influenced the global EDM scene with iconic tracks and blazing sets, as well as super hits that conquered the world. He has been nominated five times for the Grammy Awards and has twice won the "Best House DJ" award at the DJ Awards.

Born Emir Kobilić, Salvatore Ganacci is a Swedish DJ and producer of Bosnian origin, known both for his eclectic musical style and his completely atypical shows, full of humor and nonconformist elements.

Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies, or Félix De Laet, has over 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has surpassed one billion streams on the platform. The single “Are You With Me” secured him the number 1 spot in 18 countries and made him the first Belgian artist to reach number one in the United Kingdom.

Alok, ranked number 4 in the official DJ Mag Top 100, is considered the greatest Brazilian DJ and producer of all time.

Charlotte de Witte, one of the most influential figures in contemporary techno, known for her dark, intense, and minimalist techno style, will come to Bucharest for the first time at the Neversea Kapital festival.

Similarly, Deborah De Luca is a prominent name in the techno music world and underground culture, an Italian DJ and producer originally from Naples. She is considered one of the most influential presences on the global techno scene, ranked 58th in the 2024 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs.

Those who wish to attend the first edition of Neversea Kapital can purchase passes at neversea.com.

(Photo source: press release)