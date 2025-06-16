Bucharest’s Neversea Kapital festival announces two special guests

The organizers of Bucharest's Neversea Kapital festival, scheduled for July 4–6, announced the names of two more guests that will complete the lineup, namely house sensation John Summit and techno star Paul Kalkbrenner.

John Summit is a big name in the house and electronic dance genres. Recognized by Rolling Stone as “The Hottest Name in Dance Music” and described by Variety as “One of EDM’s Biggest Rising Stars,” his track “Deep End” (2020) was the most streamed house single of that year on digital platforms and quickly propelled him into international charts.

In the summer of 2024, he had a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tickets sold out in record time, and Summit described the show as “the most important moment of my artistic life so far.” The American artist has had sold-out shows in major clubs in Ibiza, Miami, and Las Vegas, appeared on main stages at top festivals like Coachella, Ultra, and Creamfields, and was invited to Anyma’s sold-out Sphere shows in Las Vegas. He mixed alongside Green Velvet in a collaboration that became a classic on the EDC and ARC Festival Chicago circuits.

Last summer, Summit released his debut album, Comfort in Chaos, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic chart and has over 454 million streams. In 2025, John Summit’s songs surpassed 1.5 billion streams on Spotify. Also this year, during “Super Bowl Weekend,” at an event held in New Orleans, John Summit and Dom Dolla set a record for attendance and had a special guest: Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

Widely known as one of the most acclaimed live electronic music artists, Paul Kalkbrenner rose to prominence in the 2000s with a style that defies convention. His 2008 album Berlin Calling catapulted him from the underground scene to global fame. The track “Sky and Sand,” a collaboration with his brother Fritz, became a techno anthem and stayed on the charts for over two years.

Kalkbrenner has headlined the main stage at the world’s biggest festivals: UNTOLD, Tomorrowland, Sónar, Coachella. In 2014, he held a memorable show in front of hundreds of thousands at Brandenburg Gate to mark 25 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall. His productions have over 1.18 billion streams on Spotify.

Neversea Kapital organizers say they aim to transform Bucharest’s National Arena into a hub for music, technology, and live entertainment during the event. Aside from Summit and Kalkbrenner, also performing are Axwell, Lost Frequencies, Salvatore Ganacci, Alok, KSHMR, Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Claptone, Charlotte De Witte, Nina Kraviz, Deborah De Luca, MAU P, Korolova, and many more.

(Photo source: press release)