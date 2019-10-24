2020 Neversea festival in Romania: Over 10,000 passes sell in less than 24 hours

More than 10,000 passes for next year’s edition of Neversea, a music festival held at the Romanian seaside, sold in less than 24 hours.

The festival takes place between July 2 and July 5, on a beach in Constanţa.

The first passes went on sale on October 22, at 14:00. Fans of the event could buy a EUR 94 plus taxes General Access Basic pass, a EUR 99 plus taxes General Access Flexi pass, or a EUR 104 plus taxes General Access Risk Free pass. VIP passes were also available for EUR 210 plus taxes.

Starting Thursday, October 24, new passes go on sale, at prices starting at EUR 104 plus taxes.

Over 240,000 people, from Romania and from abroad, attended this year’s edition of the festival. The lineup included more than 150 international artists, such as G-Eazy, Jessie J, Afrojack, Lost Frequencies, Steve Aoki, Rudimental DJ, Jamie Jones, Tale of Us, and Andy C.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)