The Netherlands donates 18 F-16 jets to Romania for NATO training center

The Netherlands will transfer 18 F-16 fighter jets to Romania by the end of 2025 for the symbolic sum of EUR 1, defense minister Ionuț Moșteanu announced on June 25 during a press conference in The Hague alongside president Nicușor Dan, following the conclusion of the NATO summit, according to Hotnews.ro.

The fighter jets will be used exclusively for pilot training as part of Romania's F-16 training and instruction center, which also supports NATO and allied air forces. "So it is a training and instruction center for NATO and NATO allies' pilots," Moșteanu confirmed.

"Today, I will sign this Memorandum of Understanding together with the Dutch minister to continue the procedure for the transfer or continuation of the activity at the F-16 training center," the defense minister announced on June 25.

He clarified that the 18 aircraft would become the property of the Romanian state by the end of the year, with technical-level discussions to finalize the details of the transfer. "This is a procedure that cannot be circumvented otherwise, and from here on, technical discussions at the expert level begin to finalize the procedure," he said.

The donation strengthens Romania's role in regional defense cooperation and pilot readiness following the establishment of a multinational F-16 training hub on Romanian territory in 2023. The transfer is part of wider NATO efforts to expand collective deterrence and readiness capabilities on the alliance's eastern flank.

The announcement was made in the context of the NATO summit in The Hague, where alliance leaders reiterated commitments to Article 5 and agreed to increase military spending, with a new target of 5% of GDP per member state.

According to Biziday.ro, Romania has two squadrons of F-16 aircraft, at Borcea Air Base and Câmpia Turzii Air Base. These include the 17 aircraft purchased from Portugal (in 2016-2017 and 2020-2021) and 18 from Norway (the last two received last month). According to the contract, another 14 F-16 aircraft from Norway are to arrive in the country, also by the end of the year, which will bring the total number of F-16 aircraft owned by Romania to 67.

(Photo source: Facebook/Fortele Aeriene Romane)