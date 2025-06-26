NATO summit: Romanian president backs 5% defense spending target and stresses Black Sea security

Romanian president Nicușor Dan emphasized NATO unity, increased defense spending, and the strategic importance of the Black Sea region following his participation in the NATO Summit held in The Hague. In a press statement delivered after the event, he underscored Romania’s full support for the Summit Declaration, while also outlining the country’s specific contributions and concerns.

This week’s summit concluded with a joint declaration by the heads of state and government of the NATO Alliance, reaffirming their commitment to collective defense and transatlantic solidarity. One of the key outcomes was the agreement that all member states will aim to allocate 5% of their GDP annually toward defense and security spending by 2035. This includes a minimum of 3.5% dedicated to NATO-defined core defense requirements and an additional 1.5% for civil resilience, innovation, and critical infrastructure protection.

President Dan welcomed the target, but regarding the issue of turning funding into military capabilities, he said he reiterated Romania’s position that “within these European Union financing mechanisms, we would like NATO allies that are not EU members to also be able to participate.”

He also reiterated Romania’s gratitude to allied forces currently deployed on Romanian territory and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to invest in facilities to host these troops.

Moreover, the Romanian leader highlighted the security relevance of the Black Sea region and emphasized that Ukraine’s defense is vital for the entire eastern flank of NATO. Romania, he said, remains a firm supporter of Ukraine and considers its stability a direct contribution to regional and Alliance-wide security.

President Nicușor Dan also drew attention to the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova, scheduled for the end of September, noting their significance in the broader security context of Eastern Europe.

Beyond defense spending, the summit also addressed global security concerns, including Iran’s provision of arms to Russia. According to president Dan, recent military actions targeting Iran’s capabilities serve as a deterrent message relevant to the war in Ukraine. Discussions also touched on hybrid warfare and the need for closer allied cooperation in countering non-traditional threats.

The NATO Summit Declaration reiterated the Alliance’s firm stance against long-term threats posed by Russia and terrorism, while also pledging to support Ukraine, enhance transatlantic defense industry cooperation, and reduce trade barriers within the Alliance. NATO leaders will reconvene in Türkiye in 2026, followed by a subsequent meeting in Albania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)