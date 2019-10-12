Average wage in Romania up 15% yoy in October 2019

The net average wage in Romania increased by 14.6% in October, compared to the same month last year, to RON 3,116 (EUR 650) while the average gross wage was RON 5,090 (EUR 1,060), announced the statistics office INS.

In real terms, the average wage increased by 10.8%.

The highest average salaries were recorded in IT&C, with an average of RON 7,118, while the lowest wage are in the light industries (RON 1,801 in clothing manufacturing).

As regards the fastest growing wages, the constructors’ net earnings soared by 49% year-on-year driven by the fiscal allowances and the higher minimum wage for this sector enacted as of January, of RON 3,036 - close to the economy-wide average.

The net wages in education surged by 22% year-on-year to RON 3,465, the school teachers seeing among the fastest growing earnings as well.

The minimum wage will rise by 7.2% as of January 2020, which is expected to support further advance in households’ earnings in the first quarter next year.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]com