Net wages in Romania keep growing at double digit rates

The average net wage in Romania increased by 14.8% year-on-year to RON 3,115 (EUR 605) in April, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). The real annual growth, adjusted with the inflation rate, was 10.3%.

For comparison, the net wages increased by 16.5% in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period last year in nominal term and by 12.4% in real terms.

The steepest growth rates on annual basis were in the sectors of constructions (+40%, thanks to special tax regulations for the sector), education (+19%, thanks to wage hikes) but also in private, deregulated sectors: metal products manufacturing (+22.5%), pharmaceuticals manufacturing (+21%) or B2B services (+20.2%).

The gross wage in April increased by 13.1% year-on-year to RON 5,104 (EUR 1,072).

(Photo source: Pixabay,com)