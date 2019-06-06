Online platform ranks employers in Romania that pay highest wages

ING Romania, TELUS International Europe, KPMG Romania, Microsoft Romania, Orange, Lidl, and Philip Morris Romania are the Romanian employers offering the highest salaries in their activity sectors, according to data disclosed by employees and former employees of the respective companies on the Undelucram.ro platform, the largest online community of Romanian employees.

The platform also made a ranking of the local companies that offer the best professional development opportunities, where ING, KPMG, HP, Zitec, British American Tobacco, Lidl, and Vodafone are the sector leaders.

In the banking sector, ING offers both the highest wages and the best professional development opportunities, according to the ranking. BCR is second for wages and Raiffeisen Bank is second for development opportunities. In the BPO and services sector, Telus is the best payer, followed by HP, whereas HP offers the best development opportunities, followed by Genpact. Microsoft pays the highest wages in IT, followed by Adobe, but Romanian firm Zitec offers the best career opportunities, followed by Microsoft.

Cigarette producer Philip Morris Romania pays the highest wages in the industry, followed by Honeywell. However, British American Tobacco (BAT) offers the best opportunities, followed by Continental. In retail Lidl and Kaufland pay the highest salaries and offer the best career opportunities, while in telecom, the leaders are Orange and Vodafone, with Orange paying higher wages but Vodafone offering better opportunities.

Undelucram.ro platform aggregates and publishes information obtained from employees and former employees regarding the salaries, organizational culture and development opportunities within Romanian companies.

