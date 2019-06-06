Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/06/2019 - 09:34
Business
Online platform ranks employers in Romania that pay highest wages
06 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ING Romania, TELUS International Europe, KPMG Romania, Microsoft Romania, Orange, Lidl, and Philip Morris Romania are the Romanian employers offering the highest salaries in their activity sectors, according to data disclosed by employees and former employees of the respective companies on the Undelucram.ro platform, the largest online community of Romanian employees.

The platform also made a ranking of the local companies that offer the best professional development opportunities, where ING, KPMG, HP, Zitec, British American Tobacco, Lidl, and Vodafone are the sector leaders.

In the banking sector, ING offers both the highest wages and the best professional development opportunities, according to the ranking. BCR is second for wages and Raiffeisen Bank is second for development opportunities. In the BPO and services sector, Telus is the best payer, followed by HP, whereas HP offers the best development opportunities, followed by Genpact. Microsoft pays the highest wages in IT, followed by Adobe, but Romanian firm Zitec offers the best career opportunities, followed by Microsoft.

Cigarette producer Philip Morris Romania pays the highest wages in the industry, followed by Honeywell. However, British American Tobacco (BAT) offers the best opportunities, followed by Continental. In retail Lidl and Kaufland pay the highest salaries and offer the best career opportunities, while in telecom, the leaders are Orange and Vodafone, with Orange paying higher wages but Vodafone offering better opportunities.

Undelucram.ro platform aggregates and publishes information obtained from employees and former employees regarding the salaries, organizational culture and development opportunities within Romanian companies. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/06/2019 - 09:34
Business
Online platform ranks employers in Romania that pay highest wages
06 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ING Romania, TELUS International Europe, KPMG Romania, Microsoft Romania, Orange, Lidl, and Philip Morris Romania are the Romanian employers offering the highest salaries in their activity sectors, according to data disclosed by employees and former employees of the respective companies on the Undelucram.ro platform, the largest online community of Romanian employees.

The platform also made a ranking of the local companies that offer the best professional development opportunities, where ING, KPMG, HP, Zitec, British American Tobacco, Lidl, and Vodafone are the sector leaders.

In the banking sector, ING offers both the highest wages and the best professional development opportunities, according to the ranking. BCR is second for wages and Raiffeisen Bank is second for development opportunities. In the BPO and services sector, Telus is the best payer, followed by HP, whereas HP offers the best development opportunities, followed by Genpact. Microsoft pays the highest wages in IT, followed by Adobe, but Romanian firm Zitec offers the best career opportunities, followed by Microsoft.

Cigarette producer Philip Morris Romania pays the highest wages in the industry, followed by Honeywell. However, British American Tobacco (BAT) offers the best opportunities, followed by Continental. In retail Lidl and Kaufland pay the highest salaries and offer the best career opportunities, while in telecom, the leaders are Orange and Vodafone, with Orange paying higher wages but Vodafone offering better opportunities.

Undelucram.ro platform aggregates and publishes information obtained from employees and former employees regarding the salaries, organizational culture and development opportunities within Romanian companies. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40