Net investments in Romania recover in Q3 after sluggish performance in H1

The volume net investments in Romania’s economy in the third quarter of the year amounted to RON 26.84 billion (EUR 5.65 bln), up by 26.8% (in comparable prices) compared to the same period last year, according to the statistics office INS.

Investments in new buildings increased by 40.9% year-on-year, much faster than the investments in machinery and equipment that advanced by 14.6% year-on-year.

The net investments in the first nine months of the year amounted to RON 67.1 billion (EUR 14 bln), 18.6% higher compared to the same period of 2018, in comparable prices. Out of the total amount, some RON 35.5 bln (53% of total) were new construction works, 34% more than last year. The investments in machinery (production capacities), including means of transport accounted for 35.7% of the total, namely RON 23.9 bln, only 4.8% more than in January-September 2018.

By sector of activity, most of the investments, 34.6%, were in the construction sector, followed by industry, with a share of 27.3%, and trade & services, with 21.9%. Agriculture attracted only 4.6% of total investments in the economy in the first nine months of the year, while other branches accounted for 11.6%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)