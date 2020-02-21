Nestle puts up for sale its former factory in western Romania

Global food and beverages group Nestlé has announced that it is selling the premises of its factory located in Timisoara, western Romania, which was closed last year.

The property, which covers an area of over 21,000 square meters, is located in the industrial and logistical area of western Timisoara. Real estate consultancy firm Colliers International is in charge of the sale.

“The location of the factory is very attractive both for companies focused on the local market, offering a connection to the A1 motorway only 20 kilometers away, as well as for investors oriented more towards Central and Western Europe, who would have easy access to direct motorway to Budapest and Vienna. The space is modernized and very versatile, thus offering multiple opportunities to potential investors,” said Laurentiu Duica, Partner Head of Industrial Agency at Colliers International Romania.

The facility could accommodate food production capacities but can also be used for the automotive industry or as a distribution center for courier firms, according to Colliers. Owned by Nestlé since 2000, the factory has a production area of 10,000 square meters and more than 2,000 square meters of offices.

In January 2019, Nestle decided to close the factory after 18 years of operations. In the letter sent to the Romanian authorities at that time, the company explained the decision by the fact that the Romanian market was going through a period of radical changes, characterized by new consumption patterns, Profit.ro reported. The group also invoked the tight labour market.

The Timisoara confectionery factory, which initially produced the Joe wafers, had an annual production of over 10,000 tons of sweets and coffee. Nestlé Romania exported 35% of the factory’s production to Hungary, the Adriatic countries, the Mediterranean countries and, from last year, to Ireland.

Colliers International is the sole sale agent for the industrial premises put up for sale by Nestlé.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Colliers International)