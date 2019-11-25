Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 11/25/2019 - 08:30
Business
Largest water park in Romania planned in Neptun
25 November 2019
The Movileanu family of entrepreneurs, which controls the Mera hotels on the Black Sea coast, will start next spring the works for the largest water park in Romania and one of the largest in Europe, in the Neptun seaside resort, Profit.ro reported. 

The project, estimated at “several tens of millions of euro” by independent sources, will cover 37 hectares and will include an aquapark, a theme park, leisure areas and a 200-room hotel.

Mera group has developed rapidly over the past years and now operates some 900 rooms on the Romanian riviera.

Construction will start in February-March next year and the first phase of the project will be completed in May 2022. The second phase, in which the hotel will be built, will run between 2022-2024.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

