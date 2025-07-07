NEPI Rockcastle to deploy 54.1 MW solar park in western Romania under EUR 110 mln programme

NEPI Rockcastle said its renewable energy output is expected to expand to cover 48% of the electricity demand of its shopping centres and tenants in Romania by the end of 2026. CEE’s largest retail real estate company is deploying a new 54.1 MW greenfield solar power park in western Romania under a EUR 110 million programme.

Construction of the solar park at Chișineu-Criș in Arad county began in January. Once connected to the grid in Q4 2025, it will represent around a third of NEPI Rockcastle’s 159 MW of total installed photovoltaic capacity in rooftop and ground-mounted PV systems across 28 properties and multiple greenfield developments, the company said.

LONGi Solar, a global leader in solar technology, has supplied 84,000 next-generation Hi-MO 9 back contact (BC) modules for the project. With a module efficiency of 24.8% and improved thermal performance, the high-yield panels are optimised for Romania’s climate, promising low-maintenance, long-term clean energy production.

Andrei Radu, Group Development Director at NEPI Rockcastle, said: “NEPI Rockcastle’s green energy program is advancing through three major stages, reflecting our long-term commitment to sustainability and decarbonization efforts. We’re investing EUR 110 million in new photovoltaic projects, including solar panel installations across 23 properties in CEE and greenfield developments in Romania totalling 159 MW in capacity.”

The project is being delivered by SOLPOWER Energy and engineered by ENEVO Group, a Romanian energy contractor. It is expected to produce over 70,000 MWh of electricity annually, enough to supply about 29,300 homes while preventing around 21,100 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. In addition to its environmental impact, the project has also created over 100 jobs.

NEPI Rockcastle is Europe’s third-largest listed retail real estate company by investment portfolio value and the largest owner, operator, and developer of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The company’s EUR 8 billion portfolio is located across eight CEE countries and includes 60 properties. It is a market leader in Romania and Poland (NEPI Rockcastle’s two largest markets) and has shopping centres in Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania.

(Photo source: the company)