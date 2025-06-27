Bucharest’s District 2 installs first solar-powered EV charging station

Bucharest’s District 2 has launched a pilot project that makes it the first community in Romania to host a fully autonomous, solar-powered EV ARC charging station. Installed in the parking lot in front of the District 2 City Hall on June 26, the station operates entirely off-grid, using only solar energy to power electric vehicles, the authorities announced.

Developed in partnership with the Romanian Association for Smart City and Mobility and Seltis Glass Design, the project is part of a broader push toward sustainable urban mobility. The station can charge two electric cars simultaneously and will remain operational until September 1, 2025.

The installed model is equipped with two 5.5 kW/h charging points, 4.4 kW/h solar panels, a 40 kW/h battery for energy storage, and a total available charging power of 5.76 kW/h.

“I’m excited to share news that shows District 2 can be a pioneer of change,” said mayor Rareș Hopincă. “Today we inaugurated the first EV charging station in Bucharest that runs exclusively on solar energy - completely autonomous, with no connection to the power grid, no construction site, and no bureaucracy.”

The service is free of charge. Throughout the pilot phase, performance data will be collected and analyzed to evaluate the potential for expanding similar smart solutions across District 2.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Sectorului 2 Bucuresti)