Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 08:30
Real Estate
Largest mall owner in Romania hopes its revenues won’t plunge amid Covid-19 shutdown
25 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania by number of properties and the value of its portfolio, announced in a press release that large international and national retailers occupy 67% of the lettable area owned by the company, which reduces the risk of non-payment of the rent, Profit.ro reported.

The statement comes after the Romanian authorities have shut down all non-essential shops in Romanian commercial centres, particularly shopping malls, to limit the spreading of the Covid-19 epidemic. Hypermarkets and pharmacies have been permitted to continue operating.

Separately, the offices in Bucharest are also mostly empty as the authorities have restricted people’s circulation and most companies have sent their employees to work remotely for social distancing.

Despite this, NEPI Rockastle noted on a positive note that Auchan and Carrefour, two retail chains that the real estate investor expects to record higher than usual sales in the coming period, are two of the biggest tenants of NEPI’s shopping malls.

However, about 91.2% of the group's gross rental income comes from the fixed rent and only 3.3% is variable rent (paid according to receipts, over the fixed rent), Profit.ro notes.

Separately, the retailers’ sales might spike on the short term - but their increase remains debatable on medium to long term.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Nepirockcastle.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 08:30
Real Estate
Largest mall owner in Romania hopes its revenues won’t plunge amid Covid-19 shutdown
25 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania by number of properties and the value of its portfolio, announced in a press release that large international and national retailers occupy 67% of the lettable area owned by the company, which reduces the risk of non-payment of the rent, Profit.ro reported.

The statement comes after the Romanian authorities have shut down all non-essential shops in Romanian commercial centres, particularly shopping malls, to limit the spreading of the Covid-19 epidemic. Hypermarkets and pharmacies have been permitted to continue operating.

Separately, the offices in Bucharest are also mostly empty as the authorities have restricted people’s circulation and most companies have sent their employees to work remotely for social distancing.

Despite this, NEPI Rockastle noted on a positive note that Auchan and Carrefour, two retail chains that the real estate investor expects to record higher than usual sales in the coming period, are two of the biggest tenants of NEPI’s shopping malls.

However, about 91.2% of the group's gross rental income comes from the fixed rent and only 3.3% is variable rent (paid according to receipts, over the fixed rent), Profit.ro notes.

Separately, the retailers’ sales might spike on the short term - but their increase remains debatable on medium to long term.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Nepirockcastle.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Suceava becomes biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, local administration head infected
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Romania from Italy, Spain, France and Germany, isolation for the rest
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Govt. prefers no testing instead of quick testing
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: More than 100 of the 762 confirmed Covid-19 cases are health workers
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: President places the whole country under quarantine, gets the Army to the streets
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to grow by a third each day, eight dead
24 March 2020
CSR
Romania saves Romania: Red Cross launches fundraising campaign to help hospitals fight Covid-19 pandemic
24 March 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian buys EUR 50,000 Covid-19 test equipment for public hospital in Iasi from donations