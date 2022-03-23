Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
CSR

NEPI Rockcastle launches donation campaign for Ukrainians fleeing the war

23 March 2022
NEPI Rockcastle, a leading investor and developer of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe, announced the launch of the “Donate for the Ukrainian people” campaign on Wednesday, March 23. The company is raising funds through its mobile loyalty app SPOT, with the final aim to collect and donate the amount of EUR 75.000 to the Romanian Red Cross.

Customers using the SPOT app can donate loyalty points by accessing the newly created section “Donate for the Ukrainian people,” which redirects them to the donation page. The SPOT users can choose the number of points they want to donate, which will be converted financially by NEPI Rockcastle, with a parity of one on one: 100 points-RON 100, 200 points-RON 200, and so on.

Eighteen commercial centres from the developer’s portfolio in Romania are involved in the fundraising campaign.

NEPI Rockcastle’s donation campaign will run until the sum of EUR 75,000 is raised. Company representatives estimate the campaign will achieve its goal by the end of April.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

#Ukraine
