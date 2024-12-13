Romania’s former health minister Nelu Tătaru sent to trial in bribery case

Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent former health minister Nelu Tătaru to trial in the case in which he is accused of taking small-value bribes. According to court records from the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the case was registered on Wednesday, December 11, and is currently under preliminary chamber procedures, Agerpres reported.

The indictment follows a previous announcement by the DNA on October 10, revealing that Tătaru, also a member of parliament, had been placed under investigation for a series of bribery offenses. He is accused of committing 57 separate acts of bribery between April 3 and July 12, 2024.

Prosecutors said in their order that Tătaru, in his capacity as a specialist doctor at a hospital, allegedly accepted money and food from 45 individuals, including patients and their relatives, in connection with his medical duties, such as performing surgeries, consulting patients, and issuing prescriptions.

The bribes allegedly ranged from RON 100 to RON 500 and were given in exchange for the doctor fulfilling his professional responsibilities.

Nelu Tătaru denied any wrongdoing and said he never conditioned the medical treatment.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)