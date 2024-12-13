Justice

Romania’s former health minister Nelu Tătaru sent to trial in bribery case

13 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent former health minister Nelu Tătaru to trial in the case in which he is accused of taking small-value bribes. According to court records from the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the case was registered on Wednesday, December 11, and is currently under preliminary chamber procedures, Agerpres reported. 

The indictment follows a previous announcement by the DNA on October 10, revealing that Tătaru, also a member of parliament, had been placed under investigation for a series of bribery offenses. He is accused of committing 57 separate acts of bribery between April 3 and July 12, 2024.

Prosecutors said in their order that Tătaru, in his capacity as a specialist doctor at a hospital, allegedly accepted money and food from 45 individuals, including patients and their relatives, in connection with his medical duties, such as performing surgeries, consulting patients, and issuing prescriptions. 

The bribes allegedly ranged from RON 100 to RON 500 and were given in exchange for the doctor fulfilling his professional responsibilities. 

Nelu Tătaru denied any wrongdoing and said he never conditioned the medical treatment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Justice

Romania’s former health minister Nelu Tătaru sent to trial in bribery case

13 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent former health minister Nelu Tătaru to trial in the case in which he is accused of taking small-value bribes. According to court records from the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the case was registered on Wednesday, December 11, and is currently under preliminary chamber procedures, Agerpres reported. 

The indictment follows a previous announcement by the DNA on October 10, revealing that Tătaru, also a member of parliament, had been placed under investigation for a series of bribery offenses. He is accused of committing 57 separate acts of bribery between April 3 and July 12, 2024.

Prosecutors said in their order that Tătaru, in his capacity as a specialist doctor at a hospital, allegedly accepted money and food from 45 individuals, including patients and their relatives, in connection with his medical duties, such as performing surgeries, consulting patients, and issuing prescriptions. 

The bribes allegedly ranged from RON 100 to RON 500 and were given in exchange for the doctor fulfilling his professional responsibilities. 

Nelu Tătaru denied any wrongdoing and said he never conditioned the medical treatment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2024
Politics
Russia spent EUR 69 mln for propaganda in Romania and Bulgaria, cybersecurity experts say
13 December 2024
Politics
Romanian far-right politician tops list of MEPs with highest side income
13 December 2024
Cinema
Romanian film review – Counting down to Christmas
13 December 2024
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu admits to meeting with mercenary, legionary leaders
13 December 2024
Culture
New record for Romanian art market: Nicolae Grigorescu painting sells for EUR 365,000 at Bucharest auction
13 December 2024
Macro
Wages in Romania up real 7.3% y/y in October
12 December 2024
Entertainment
Discovery set to premiere locally produced show “Made in Romania”
12 December 2024
Sports
Sports Festival brings football icon Ronaldinho to Romania’s Cluj-Napoca in 2025