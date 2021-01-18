Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 08:12
Business

Bucharest District 3 mayor’s family pays EUR 10 mln for 10 hectares of land

18 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The family of Robert Negoita, the mayor of Bucharest's District 3, has bought a plot of over 10 hectares, part of the former Tubinox pipe factory, from the Indian steel group Viraj.

Profit.ro estimates the deal at EUR 10 million.

The Negoita family will use the land to develop its biggest residential project so far, with about 3,500 apartments.

The buyer was Future Business Ideas, a company indirectly controlled by the parents and older sisters of Robert and Ionut Negoita.

The urban development indicators specific to the area show a land-use coefficient of 3, which would allow the development of a built area of​about 300,000 sqm, the equivalent of over 3,500 apartments, according to Profit.ro calculations.

Contacted by Profit.ro, Ionut Negoita and the family representatives did not comment.

The Negoita family is now involved in developing the Hills Pallady residential complex, which will replace the former Romcarton factory in eastern Bucharest with almost 2,000 apartments.

Before the real estate crisis of 2008, Ionut Negoita and his brother Robert Negoita, who officially retired from business after becoming the mayor of District 3, developed three residential complexes with over 3,000 housing units that they sold entirely.

After a break of several years in which the two were not involved in real estate, they returned, indirectly, in 2014 with the Palladium Residence project.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/15/2021 - 08:05
15 January 2021
Business
Bucharest Airport spends EUR 48 mln on land for new terminal
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 08:12
Business

Bucharest District 3 mayor’s family pays EUR 10 mln for 10 hectares of land

18 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The family of Robert Negoita, the mayor of Bucharest's District 3, has bought a plot of over 10 hectares, part of the former Tubinox pipe factory, from the Indian steel group Viraj.

Profit.ro estimates the deal at EUR 10 million.

The Negoita family will use the land to develop its biggest residential project so far, with about 3,500 apartments.

The buyer was Future Business Ideas, a company indirectly controlled by the parents and older sisters of Robert and Ionut Negoita.

The urban development indicators specific to the area show a land-use coefficient of 3, which would allow the development of a built area of​about 300,000 sqm, the equivalent of over 3,500 apartments, according to Profit.ro calculations.

Contacted by Profit.ro, Ionut Negoita and the family representatives did not comment.

The Negoita family is now involved in developing the Hills Pallady residential complex, which will replace the former Romcarton factory in eastern Bucharest with almost 2,000 apartments.

Before the real estate crisis of 2008, Ionut Negoita and his brother Robert Negoita, who officially retired from business after becoming the mayor of District 3, developed three residential complexes with over 3,000 housing units that they sold entirely.

After a break of several years in which the two were not involved in real estate, they returned, indirectly, in 2014 with the Palladium Residence project.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/15/2021 - 08:05
15 January 2021
Business
Bucharest Airport spends EUR 48 mln on land for new terminal
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures