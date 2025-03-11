NBI - exclusive partner of the Primes Rahmaninov Collection

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments - NBI, the leader in premium real estate consultancy, announces the exclusive partnership with the developer Primes to sell the Primes Rahmaninov Collection, an exclusive residential project in the North of the Capital.

The Prime Rahmaninov Collection, a project in full development, comprises 16 premium-plus apartments, with starting prices from 418,000 euros up to 1.5 million euros, ranging from 96 to over 241 square meters in size and featuring two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments and three duplex units. The project also benefits from 50 underground parking spaces.

"We are delighted to be working with Primes, a developer with a long track record in the local market and even more experience internationally. The Primes Rahmaninov Collection project will certainly be an icon in Bucharest real estate landscape and we can already see this in how our clients have received it", states Vlad Musteață - CEO - NBI.

The investment in the Primes Rahmaninov Collection amounts to approximately 20 million euros and is scheduled for completion next summer. One of the most significant advantages of this project is the opportunity to customize each unit to the style of each client, from the compartmentation to the finishes desired by the client.

"We are delighted to be working with NBI in selling our project. NBI, which is extremely active on the real estate consulting market in Bucharest, gives us the confidence that Primes Rahmaninov Collection will form one of the most beautiful communities in the Capital", says Pavel Cristian - CEO - Primes.

The Prime Rahmaninov Collection redefines urban living standards through contemporary architectural design, high-quality finishes, and modern technologies, including intelligent heating and cooling systems. Located in one of the most active areas of Bucharest, the boutique project – with amazing views of Lake Floreasca and Verdi Park - offers immediate access to the finest restaurants, premium retail areas, and parks, completing the experience of a modern and dynamic lifestyle.

About Primes

The developer, Primes, has been active in the Romanian market since 2007 when it acquired the first land for the large-scale project - Floreasca Residence - a residential complex with 232 apartments. It was developed in 2015 and has registered an investment of over 25 million euros. Primes is part of the company R.U. Shalit Development & Construction, which has over 45 years of experience in real estate and has developed over 1,000 homes in Israel. Romania is R.U. Shalit's first and most important development market outside Israel. The developer also owns other assets in Romania, with a view to developing new real estate projects in various stages of development.

About NBI

North Bucharest Investments (NBI) is a group of companies in the residential real estate segment that operates in two lines of business: investment activity and brokerage services.

The NBI Group was founded in 2011 in the Republic of Moldova by businessman Vlad Musteață, and since the summer of 2022, it has also entered the Romanian market.

North Bucharest Investments Group recorded almost 1,300 real estate transactions in 2024, 3 times more than the previous year's level, and the total value of the transactions reached EUR 146 million in 2024.

NBI manages the most critical residential developments in the North Bucharest area. The company's activity is differentiated by dedicated digital marketing services, sales consultancy experienced in the sale of new residential developments, and customized communication of the developments in the portfolio on social media, all of which maximize the sales results of all residential developments in the company's portfolio.

