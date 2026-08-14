NBI ANALYSIS | Bucharest Strengthens Its Position in CEE: Competitive Pricing, Limited Supply and Convergence Potential

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Bucharest is entering a new stage of real estate market maturity. The pricing gap versus major Central and Eastern European capitals, a tightening residential supply pipeline and the strong performance of the hospitality sector are strengthening the investment case for Romania's capital.

Bucharest's real estate market is undergoing an accelerated process of maturation at a time when investors are placing greater emphasis on the balance between entry price, asset quality, liquidity and long-term appreciation potential. Bucharest retains a significant advantage: residential values remain competitive compared with more mature CEE markets, while new supply is becoming increasingly difficult to replicate in established locations and segments such as premium residential and hospitality continue to develop rapidly.



In 2026, the average asking price for new apartments in Bucharest reached approximately €2,636/sqm. By comparison, regional benchmarks for new residential properties indicate levels of approximately €4,330/sqm in Warsaw, €4,540/sqm in Bratislava, €5,320/sqm in Budapest and €6,400/sqm in Prague.



Even after the appreciation recorded in recent years, Bucharest therefore maintains a competitive entry price compared with major CEE capitals, alongside meaningful convergence potential as the market continues to mature.



The same trend is visible at macro level. In the first quarter of 2026, residential property prices in Romania increased by 7.8% year-on-year, above the 5.1% European Union average. While Romania is not leading the pace of appreciation in the region, the evolution confirms that the local market is participating in the broader repricing cycle across Central and Eastern Europe.

"Bucharest should increasingly be viewed within a regional context. The gap compared with capitals such as Warsaw, Prague or Budapest is not simply a pricing differential; it also indicates the convergence potential that Bucharest still has ahead. We have an increasingly sophisticated urban economy, a significant concentration of business activity, strong residential and investment demand and a growing hospitality sector, while real estate values remain competitive within the region. For investors, this creates an attractive equation, but the next cycle will not lift the entire market uniformly. Value will increasingly concentrate in well-positioned assets supported by infrastructure, efficiency, services and liquidity. The differentiator will no longer be the square metre alone, but the property's ability to generate and preserve value over time." said Vlad Musteată, CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

One of the strongest structural arguments for the market comes from the opposing trajectories of residential prices and future supply. In Bucharest, housing prices have increased by approximately 60% over the past six years, while the number of building permits has declined by around 45% over the past three years. A reduced development pipeline limits the market's ability to respond quickly to new demand cycles and increases the differentiation between standard products and assets that are difficult to replicate.



Within this equation, the scarcity of well-positioned assets is becoming a value driver in itself.



Market maturation is also redefining the premium segment. Beyond location, buyers are increasingly focused on quality, efficiency, technology, services and property liquidity. At the same time, demand is becoming more international, supported by entrepreneurs, regional executives, expatriates and the Romanian diaspora, who increasingly evaluate Bucharest against other European markets.



In 2025, Bucharest recorded a 12% increase in RevPAR, revenue per available room, the highest growth rate among the six CEE capitals analysed, outperforming Warsaw (+9.1%), Prague (+8.3%) and the regional average (+8.9%). Bucharest also ranks third within CEE-6 in terms of ADR and RevPAR levels, behind Prague and Budapest.



This performance confirms the continued development of the hospitality sector and supports the emergence of new asset categories, including aparthotels and serviced residences, driven by business travel, expatriates, bleisure and medical tourism. For investors, these segments add the potential for recurring income and professional asset management.



Bucharest's investment case is therefore not built around a single indicator, but around the convergence of several trends: a competitive entry price compared with major CEE capitals, residential value appreciation, a tightening future supply pipeline, increasingly sophisticated demand and strong hospitality performance.

"We are already seeing a shift in the way investors assess Bucharest. The question is no longer simply how much a property costs today, but what return it can generate, how liquid it will remain five or ten years from now, and how the asset compares with alternative opportunities across the region. Bucharest is increasingly being evaluated not only as a local real estate market, but as a regional destination for capital. The combination of entry pricing, market maturation and limited supply could become one of the capital's key competitive advantages over the coming years." concludes Vlad Musteată, CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

Bucharest does not need to become the next Warsaw or the next Prague. The opportunity lies in strengthening its own position within Central and Eastern Europe at a time when capital is becoming increasingly selective and the distinction between simply owning property and holding a high-performing investment asset is becoming increasingly important.



*This is a press release.