German fintech NAGA includes Bucharest Exchange shares on its global trading platform

NAGA, a fintech listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, announced the integration of shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) into its investment platform.

Operating in over 100 countries, NAGA says it became the first international broker to offer direct access to Romanian companies’ shares, facilitating retail investments on BVB on a global scale.

Through this initiative, NAGA will contribute to increasing the visibility of the Romanian capital market and boosting liquidity on BVB by providing international investors with direct access to the Romanian market.

NAGA will offer a 0% commission in 2025 on the purchase of shares of companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange for retail investor clients who open an account within the first three months of the launch. Thus, clients who create an account between February 25 and May 25, 2025, will be able to buy shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange with no commission.

With a strong presence in Romania, NAGA operates a local office, offers dedicated support, and has in-depth expertise in the domestic market, along with a specialized team to assist Romanian investors.

