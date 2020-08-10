National Theater in Bucharest suspends performances, museums & libraries still open

Museums and libraries are still open to the public, culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu explained after the authorities decided to close theaters, cinemas, and restaurants in Bucharest because of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Cinemas, theaters, and performance venues also closed in Iaşi and Vâlcea, he explained.

He said he would talk to county prefects to see that cultural activities restart as a priority “because they have a low risk compared to the other restricted sectors.”

The National Theater in Bucharest (TNB) suspended all its performances for the next two weeks and announced it would reschedule them. If the weather allows it, it will hold performances in its open-air amphitheater, on the rooftop of the TNB building.

The Bucharest Opera suspended the planned opening of the 2020-2021 season, while the George Enescu Philharmonic decided to hold concerts without an audience and stream them online.

Meanwhile, a series of Spanish films are screened between October 9 and October 11 in Bucharest’s Kiseleff Park. The event marks Spain’s National Day, celebrated on October 12.

The films are screened with Romanian subtitles. Access is free of charge, within available seating, in compliance with current sanitary norms. The three films screened are Marcelo Piñeyro’s El Método (The Method), Enrique Urbizu’s La Caja 507 (Box 507), and Luis García Berlanga’s ¡Bienvenido, Mister Marshall! (Welcome Mr. Marshall!). More details here.

