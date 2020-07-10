Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 13:58
Events

Bucharest Opera suspends performances, Philharmonic holds concerts without an audience

07 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Opera said it would suspend the 2020-2021 season's opening, scheduled to start on October 8, after the authorities announced new restrictions due to the growing number of coronavirus cases.

According to the recently announced measures, restaurants, coffee shops, cinemas, and theaters in Bucharest remain closed until the incidence rate of Covid-19 cases per 1,000 inhabitants (over 14 consecutive days) drops under 1.5.

The performances of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca, the Ballet Gala, and Giuseppe Verdi's Traviata, scheduled for October 8, 10, and 10, are suspended. The value of the tickets will be refunded. New dates for the season opening will be communicated later, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, the Opera said.

The George Enescu Philharmonic, which was scheduled to open the new season on October 7, decided to go ahead with the concert but hold it without an audience. The concert will be streamed live, starting at 19:00 on October 7, on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The same applies to the Philharmonic's concerts scheduled for the next two weeks. Those who purchased tickets for the season opening concert will receive a refund, the institution said. 

(Photo: Colicaranica/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 18:53
06 October 2020
Social
Update - COVID-19 in Romania: Restaurants, cinemas and theaters will close again in Bucharest. Restrictions extended to bars and casinos
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 13:58
Events

Bucharest Opera suspends performances, Philharmonic holds concerts without an audience

07 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Opera said it would suspend the 2020-2021 season's opening, scheduled to start on October 8, after the authorities announced new restrictions due to the growing number of coronavirus cases.

According to the recently announced measures, restaurants, coffee shops, cinemas, and theaters in Bucharest remain closed until the incidence rate of Covid-19 cases per 1,000 inhabitants (over 14 consecutive days) drops under 1.5.

The performances of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca, the Ballet Gala, and Giuseppe Verdi's Traviata, scheduled for October 8, 10, and 10, are suspended. The value of the tickets will be refunded. New dates for the season opening will be communicated later, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, the Opera said.

The George Enescu Philharmonic, which was scheduled to open the new season on October 7, decided to go ahead with the concert but hold it without an audience. The concert will be streamed live, starting at 19:00 on October 7, on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The same applies to the Philharmonic's concerts scheduled for the next two weeks. Those who purchased tickets for the season opening concert will receive a refund, the institution said. 

(Photo: Colicaranica/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 18:53
06 October 2020
Social
Update - COVID-19 in Romania: Restaurants, cinemas and theaters will close again in Bucharest. Restrictions extended to bars and casinos
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant