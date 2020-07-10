Bucharest Opera suspends performances, Philharmonic holds concerts without an audience

The Bucharest Opera said it would suspend the 2020-2021 season's opening, scheduled to start on October 8, after the authorities announced new restrictions due to the growing number of coronavirus cases.

According to the recently announced measures, restaurants, coffee shops, cinemas, and theaters in Bucharest remain closed until the incidence rate of Covid-19 cases per 1,000 inhabitants (over 14 consecutive days) drops under 1.5.

The performances of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca, the Ballet Gala, and Giuseppe Verdi's Traviata, scheduled for October 8, 10, and 10, are suspended. The value of the tickets will be refunded. New dates for the season opening will be communicated later, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, the Opera said.

The George Enescu Philharmonic, which was scheduled to open the new season on October 7, decided to go ahead with the concert but hold it without an audience. The concert will be streamed live, starting at 19:00 on October 7, on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The same applies to the Philharmonic's concerts scheduled for the next two weeks. Those who purchased tickets for the season opening concert will receive a refund, the institution said.

(Photo: Colicaranica/ Dreamstime)

