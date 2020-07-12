Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:11
Culture

Govt. approves setup of Romania's museum of communist terror

07 December 2020
The Government approved in its December 4 meeting the administrative structure, activities, and financing of the Museum of Communist Horrors in Romania.

The museum, an institution subordinated to the Culture Ministry, will showcase the realities of Romania's social, economic, and cultural life between 1945 and 1989.

It aims to offer the public an accurate view of the abuses, crimes, and torture that the communist regime inflicted on its opponents and on the reality of the oppressive regime, the Culture Ministry said. 

The museum will be temporarily located inside the HQ of the National Library of Romania. It will be financed by the state, from the Culture Ministry's budget, and from its activities, donations, and sponsorships. 

During communism, 800,000 people died and more than 3 million suffered in the 44 prisons and 72 labor camps of the totalitarian regime, the Culture Ministry explained

"We have a duty to know the history because those who forget risk repeating it. This museum will help the generations who lived under communism overcome the collective trauma through cultural expressions that can offer a feeling of resolve, mental, physical, or spiritual, to the gray existence and lack of freedom and resources for a decent living before 1989. These abuses are unimaginable to future generations, whom I would like to see more aware of the importance of democracy," culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu said.

(Photo: / Dreamstime)

[email protected]

