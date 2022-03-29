Museum dedicated to daily life under communism to open in Braşov

The Museum of Memories of Communism (MAdC), which aims to tell the story of everyday life in the country from the period following the Second World War and until 1989, is set to open in Braşov this weekend, Agerpres reported.

The museum was co-founded by anthropologist Alina Beteringhe and entrepreneur Ioana Bejan – Roată.

The museum’s permanent collection covers photos, various items - ranging from furniture to household goods, and interior decoration items - and testimonies capturing the experiences of that period. The items in the museum’s collection were gathered following a public campaign, #MAdCesidespretine.

The museum, set up inside the former Capitol Hotel in Braşov, will have a permanent exhibition, temporary ones, a café that aims to recreate the atmosphere of the communist period with a selection of products typical of the era, and a souvenir shop.

The first temporary exhibition at the museum will look at the collection of BD Historia magazine, which published comics inspired by historical moments. The magazine was started by professor Mihai I. Grăjdeanu.

At the same time, the museum plans to host various cultural and social activities organized by local NGOs and also organize various tours and activities for children.

The museum will be open Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10:00 to 18:00. Tickets cost RON 35 or RON 25 for pupils, students, and pensioners.

(Photo: Muzeul Amintirilor din Comunism Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com