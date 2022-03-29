Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 12:57
Culture

Museum dedicated to daily life under communism to open in Braşov

29 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Museum of Memories of Communism (MAdC), which aims to tell the story of everyday life in the country from the period following the Second World War and until 1989, is set to open in Braşov this weekend, Agerpres reported.

The museum was co-founded by anthropologist Alina Beteringhe and entrepreneur Ioana Bejan – Roată.

The museum’s permanent collection covers photos, various items - ranging from furniture to household goods, and interior decoration items - and testimonies capturing the experiences of that period. The items in the museum’s collection were gathered following a public campaign, #MAdCesidespretine. 

The museum, set up inside the former Capitol Hotel in Braşov, will have a permanent exhibition, temporary ones, a café that aims to recreate the atmosphere of the communist period with a selection of products typical of the era, and a souvenir shop.

The first temporary exhibition at the museum will look at the collection of BD Historia magazine, which published comics inspired by historical moments. The magazine was started by professor Mihai I. Grăjdeanu.

At the same time, the museum plans to host various cultural and social activities organized by local NGOs and also organize various tours and activities for children.

The museum will be open Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10:00 to 18:00. Tickets cost RON 35 or RON 25 for pupils, students, and pensioners. 

(Photo: Muzeul Amintirilor din Comunism Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:11
07 December 2020
Culture
Govt. approves setup of Romania's museum of communist terror
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 12:57
Culture

Museum dedicated to daily life under communism to open in Braşov

29 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Museum of Memories of Communism (MAdC), which aims to tell the story of everyday life in the country from the period following the Second World War and until 1989, is set to open in Braşov this weekend, Agerpres reported.

The museum was co-founded by anthropologist Alina Beteringhe and entrepreneur Ioana Bejan – Roată.

The museum’s permanent collection covers photos, various items - ranging from furniture to household goods, and interior decoration items - and testimonies capturing the experiences of that period. The items in the museum’s collection were gathered following a public campaign, #MAdCesidespretine. 

The museum, set up inside the former Capitol Hotel in Braşov, will have a permanent exhibition, temporary ones, a café that aims to recreate the atmosphere of the communist period with a selection of products typical of the era, and a souvenir shop.

The first temporary exhibition at the museum will look at the collection of BD Historia magazine, which published comics inspired by historical moments. The magazine was started by professor Mihai I. Grăjdeanu.

At the same time, the museum plans to host various cultural and social activities organized by local NGOs and also organize various tours and activities for children.

The museum will be open Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10:00 to 18:00. Tickets cost RON 35 or RON 25 for pupils, students, and pensioners. 

(Photo: Muzeul Amintirilor din Comunism Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:11
07 December 2020
Culture
Govt. approves setup of Romania's museum of communist terror
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week