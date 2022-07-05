Multi-purpose event hall to be built in Brasov within the next three years

The city of Brasov will be getting a new multi-purpose hall in the next three years, as announced by the minister of development, public works and administration, Cseke Attila, who visited Brasov on July 4 to check on the state of implementation of certain projects financed by the ministry and to sign the contract for execution of the multi-purpose hall, according to Agerpres.

"It's a dream of the people of Brasov," said the minister. The multi-purpose hall will have a capacity of 10,059 seats and is intended for sports competitions, concerts, conferences, congresses, and diverse cultural events.

The contract for the building of the multi-purpose hall is worth RON 356.7 mln (EUR 72 mln), with the investment being financed by the National Investment Company (CNI) and the Brasov municipality. Ziarul Financiar reports that the event hall will be built by M.I.S-Grup from Bistrița-Năsăud, controlled by entrepreneur Emil Iugan, in association with Electrogrup Cluj, Energosteel ART Brasov, and Yenigun Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from Turkey.

According to Agerpres, another investment objective targeted by the minister of development during his visit to Brasov is the rehabilitation and modernization of the Brădet county road, Brasov county - Valea Doftanei, Prahova. Minister Cseke stated that the new road should be ready in five years’ time.

"The investment concerning the rehabilitation and modernization of the county road linking Brădet, Brasov, and Valea Doftanei Prahova, with a length of more than 25 kilometers, will be able to constitute a real alternative to DN 1.

Basically, this section will become an alternative route for all those who want to get from Brasov to Bucharest and from Bucharest to Brasov," said the Minister.

(Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Brasov Facebook page)