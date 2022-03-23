Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Eco

City Hall installs new separate waste collection systems in Brasov

23 March 2022
The City Hall of Brasov, a popular mountain resort in central Romania, installed 28 modern ‘eco-islands’ for separate waste collection in the city’s neighbourhoods. According to mayor Allen Coliban, the first two such systems can already be used, while the rest will become operational gradually by next month.

The ‘eco-islands’ have separate containers for household waste, paper/cardboard, plastic/metal and glass. Residents need a card with a QR identification code to use these systems.

“Following the framework contract concluded with EuroSalub, we are considering the delivery of 420 eco-islands, which will thus replace the old platforms,” mayor Coliban said on Facebook.

People can currently use the ‘eco-islands’ installed on Alexandru Vlahuta Blvd. and Pascani street.

(Photo source: Facebook/Allen Coliban)

