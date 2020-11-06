First Moxy hotel in Romania opens in Bucharest in July

Lithuanian group Apex Alliance Hotel Management will open the new Moxy Bucharest Old Town hotel on July 20. This will be the first hotel under this brand in Romania.

Moxy is a brand of the Marriott group that targets millennials. The Moxy Bucharest Old Town is located on Doamnei Street, close to another local property of Apex Alliance – Hilton Garden Inn.

It will have 119 rooms and features aimed at revolutionizing the traditional hotel experience. Mobile services will be one of the hotel's strengths. Guests can use mobile check-in, a digital key (Siri can open the door for them), and mobile chat to chat with hotel staff anytime, anywhere.

A central bar in the lobby also serves as the reception. The lobby also has a state-of-the-art video wall and a 24/7 Food & Beverage area, which offers a wide selection of snacks and drinks.

The rooms come with a minimalist and functional design but are equipped with high-speed WiFi connections and Netflix on all devices.

"With Moxy, we address young travelers looking for a different approach to accommodation and services. Moxy is already a well-known and appreciated brand in other markets in Europe, Asia, and the US. Our business model is based on a combination of efficient operations and state-of-the-art technology," said Gerhard Erasmus, CEO, Apex Alliance Hotel Management.

The total investment in the development of this hotel has been EUR 12.5 mln. The hotel expects an occupancy rate of 30-35% this year, lower than pre-pandemic forecasts.

Apex Alliance manages three other hotels in Bucharest - Hilton Garden Inn Old Town, Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport and Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca - offering a total of 678 rooms.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

