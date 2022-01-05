Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Culture

More tourists visited Romania’s Corvin Castle in 2021

05 January 2022
The Corvin Castle in Hunedoara, Romania’s Transylvania region, was visited by over 276,000 tourists in 2021, 37.3% more than the year before.

Although lower than in 2019, the figure comes to show that the area’s tourism sector started to recover last year. The number of visitors to Corvin Castle, a top tourist attraction of Hunedoara, dropped significantly in 2020 (by about 50% year-on-year), mainly due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The year 2021, with all the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, meant for Corvin Castle a 37.3% increase in the number of visitors. This percentage comes to confirm the positive results of the efforts of the castle administration and the Hunedoara City Hall to restore the monument, promote it and organize events even in these restrictive conditions. Corvin Castle proves to be a tourist engine of Hunedoara County,” Hunedoara mayor Dan Boboutanu said.

“In 2019, we had 500,000 visitors at Corvin Castle, if we take into account those who did not pay the entrance ticket […]. If the evolution of the pandemic will be favourable to tourism, we want to return to this figure as soon as possible, and we will make every effort to achieve this goal,” he added.

Hunedoara City Hall decided to keep the castle open to visitors, although extensive restoration and conservation works are being carried out here through a European-funded project worth EUR 5 million.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

