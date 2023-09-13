Remnants from a possible drone were again identified by the Romanian army in Tulcea county, bordering Ukraine, after a RO-Alert message warned residents of possible objects falling from the airspace. It is the third such incident reported this month, after other suspected drone parts found on Romanian soil on September 5 and September 9.

Romanian authorities issued a RO-Alert message on Wednesday morning, September 13, for localities in Tulcea county, announcing the possibility of objects falling from the airspace and advising residents to remain calm and seek shelter. The Tulcea County Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) told locals: "Keep calm! Take shelter in basements or civil protection shelters. In the absence of shelter, stay inside the house, away from windows and exterior walls.”

According to the message, the estimated duration of the event was 90 minutes. ISU Tulcea specified that the alert was sent to the population in 8 localities: Luncavița, Grindu, Isaccea, Ceatalchioi, Chilia, Somova, Pardina, and Văcăreni, according to Digi24.

Following the alert, a IAR 330 Puma helicopter from the Romanian Air Force, based at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, identified “fragments that could have originated from a drone, scattered over an area of several tens of meters,” according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of Defence. The pieces were found in the vicinity of the localities of Nufărul and Victoria in Tulcea county.

In accordance with procedures, another helicopter from the Romanian Air Force, based at the 90th Airlift Base in Otopeni, was dispatched to the area with a specialized team on board to conduct preliminary field investigations and collect samples for further analysis.

Asked about the drone fragments found, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu insisted that no explosives fell on Romanian territory. "First of all, nothing got out of control. Secondly, the Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MApN), along with Emergency Situations, responded rapidly to a request from citizens living in that area. There is no danger. But it is normal for the state to take certain measures. This is a provisional intervention; things will be thoroughly analyzed, and there will be a very rapid response. At this moment, it was all an accident. I repeat, some drone remnants crossed the Danube. We are not talking about an attack on Romania,” the PM said, cited by HotNews.

Earlier this month, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decided to adopt protective measures for the population in areas bordering the Ukrainian localities of Reni and Ismail on the banks of the Danube river, as well as to issue RO-Alert messages by ISU, upon notification by the Ministry of National Defence, regarding the risk of "elements belonging to combat means used in the conflict" falling.

After possible drone fragments were found in the Plauru village (opening picture of the site) and a projectile reportedly penetrated the roof and ceiling of an annex to a residence in Chilia following Russian attacks on ports in the Odessa region, Romania’s Defence Ministry started building shelters. "The Ministry of National Defense is building shelters for the population at the local level in the localities of Plauru and Ceatalchioi, as well as in other localities with a small and very small number of inhabitants, established at the level of county emergency situations committees," CNSU stated.

Russian forces continued their attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure in the vicinity of the border between Ukraine and Romania on Tuesday night. A new Russian drone attack caused damage to the port infrastructure in Izmail and injured at least seven people, three of whom are in critical condition, according to Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odessa region.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ovidiu Micsik)