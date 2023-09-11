Politics

Romania urges Russia to stop attacks against Ukraine's Danube ports, finds second drone wreckage

11 September 2023

The charge d'affaires of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest was urgently summoned on September 9 to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he received a protest following the identification on the Romanian territory of what seems to be fragments of Russian drones.

At the same time, the Romanian side condemned the systematic, unjustified and brutal attacks by Russian forces against the Ukrainian population and civil infrastructure, including the one on the Danube, near the border with Romania, which generated security risks for Romanian citizens in the vicinity.

Concomitantly, the Romanian Ministry of Defence confirmed on September 9 that they found fragments of what seems to be a Russian drone 2.5km from Plauru village, where similar pieces were found during the previous week.

"Following the execution of the research in the field, fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian army were discovered. The military secured the area, and the discovered elements will be picked up for analysis and technical expertise," said the ministry.

President Klaus Iohannis also reacted to the finding of the second suspected Russian drone, accusing "an absolutely unacceptable violation of Romania's sovereign airspace."

"The identification today by the Romanian authorities on the territory of Romania, near the border with Ukraine, of new fragments of a drone, similar to those used by the Russian army, indicates that there has been an absolutely unacceptable violation of the sovereign airspace of Romania, an allied state NATO, with real risks to the security of Romanian citizens in the area. I strongly condemn this incident caused by the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian ports on the Danube!" - said Iohannis, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

