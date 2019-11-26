Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 11/26/2019 - 08:08
Business
Moneycorp projects slow depreciation of RO currency, but high uncertainty
26 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The EUR/RON exchange rate, one of the extremely sensitive indicators of business dynamics, could exceed the level of RON 4.81-4.83 to EUR in the first half of 2020 and RON 4.84-4.86 to EUR in the second part of the year, in line with the internal economic evolution and the international situation, according to an analysis by currency exchange and international payments company Moneycorp Romania, quoted by Agerpres.

The 0.8% and 1.6% depreciation over the next six and respectively 12 months is rather moderate given the size of Romania’s external deficits (the current account gap is likely to hover around 5% of GDP over the coming years).

The uncertainties related to this scenario is, however, rather high as the analysts point to the absence of any official projection for the budget planning and economic growth next year.

The Moneycorp experts believe that Romania undergoes a period of high sensitivity, particularly because it is going through a period full of challenges on the public stage (change of government, presidential elections).

They project 3.6% GDP growth, 5.3% current account deficit and a public budget deficit of nearly 4% of GDP for next year.

"The negative figures released so far - budgetary revenues well below target, hence wider budget deficit projected to surpass 3% of GDP by the end of the year, the increase of the public debt by EUR 9.1 billion, in the first 8 months of the year, to EUR 109 bln and the absence of official forecasts for the 2020 outlook - all these generate unpredictability at a time when companies draft their budgets for the following year,” explains Claudiu Ghebaru, Senior Dealer Moneycorp Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 11/26/2019 - 08:08
Business
Moneycorp projects slow depreciation of RO currency, but high uncertainty
26 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The EUR/RON exchange rate, one of the extremely sensitive indicators of business dynamics, could exceed the level of RON 4.81-4.83 to EUR in the first half of 2020 and RON 4.84-4.86 to EUR in the second part of the year, in line with the internal economic evolution and the international situation, according to an analysis by currency exchange and international payments company Moneycorp Romania, quoted by Agerpres.

The 0.8% and 1.6% depreciation over the next six and respectively 12 months is rather moderate given the size of Romania’s external deficits (the current account gap is likely to hover around 5% of GDP over the coming years).

The uncertainties related to this scenario is, however, rather high as the analysts point to the absence of any official projection for the budget planning and economic growth next year.

The Moneycorp experts believe that Romania undergoes a period of high sensitivity, particularly because it is going through a period full of challenges on the public stage (change of government, presidential elections).

They project 3.6% GDP growth, 5.3% current account deficit and a public budget deficit of nearly 4% of GDP for next year.

"The negative figures released so far - budgetary revenues well below target, hence wider budget deficit projected to surpass 3% of GDP by the end of the year, the increase of the public debt by EUR 9.1 billion, in the first 8 months of the year, to EUR 109 bln and the absence of official forecasts for the 2020 outlook - all these generate unpredictability at a time when companies draft their budgets for the following year,” explains Claudiu Ghebaru, Senior Dealer Moneycorp Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over
24 November 2019
Sports
UPDATE: Romanian tennis star Simona Halep denies engagement reports
24 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 9 mln Romanians vote in the country
22 November 2019
Business
Romania, sixth-biggest wine producer in EU, exports less wine than Denmark, Austria or Bulgaria
22 November 2019
Sports
Romanian star Simona Halep won’t play in Fed Cup as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics
22 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Close to one million voters in Diaspora; Romanians abroad use vote to share feelings for homeland

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40