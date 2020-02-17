RO Govt. earmarks EUR 250 mln from EU budget for startups and needy pupils

Romania’s Government approved on Thursday, February 13, ten calls for projects under the Human Capital Operational Program, totaling EUR 250 million, announced EU funds minister Marcel Boloş, quoted by Agerpres.

Two big projects, worth a combined EUR 80 mln, are dedicated to supporting startups developed by Romanians from diaspora (EUR 60 mln) and students (EUR 20 mln).

Each startup will receive a grant of some EUR 100,000. Another project aims to help children whose parents are abroad with after school activities - a package of measures that combines educational activities, hot meals, play equipment.

Another call for projects, worth EUR 30 million, should help 8,000 employees improve their skills in the field of digital economy.

Another project call, worth EUR 20 mln, aims to support students up to and including fourth grade - by a package of measures that combines educational activities, including support for play equipment at the school units involved, mentioned the EU funds minister.

Another call for projects, worth EUR 20 mln, refers to the continuation of medical screening for identifying the risks in case of pregnancy.

