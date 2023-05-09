Finance

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Moldovan lender Maib gets EUR 20 mln loan from IFC

09 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Maib, the biggest lender in the Republic of Moldova, has signed a senior loan with the International Financial Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank group.

The loan has two tranches, and the first one, worth EUR 20 million, was approved on May 4, 2023. The second tranche, worth USD 10 mln, will be signed at a later date.

The loan aims to support Maib in granting loans to microenterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Republic of Moldova, and especially to women entrepreneurs.

“We are grateful to IFC for offering this financing which will be essential for Moldova’s economic recovery and will address some of the country’s social challenges,” said Maib CEO Giorgi Shagidze.

Maib is the biggest lender in Moldova, with a share of 33% of the total deposits and 37% of the loans granted by the country’s banking system.

Last year, Maib announced plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) and list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Maib)

Read next
Normal
Finance

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Moldovan lender Maib gets EUR 20 mln loan from IFC

09 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Maib, the biggest lender in the Republic of Moldova, has signed a senior loan with the International Financial Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank group.

The loan has two tranches, and the first one, worth EUR 20 million, was approved on May 4, 2023. The second tranche, worth USD 10 mln, will be signed at a later date.

The loan aims to support Maib in granting loans to microenterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Republic of Moldova, and especially to women entrepreneurs.

“We are grateful to IFC for offering this financing which will be essential for Moldova’s economic recovery and will address some of the country’s social challenges,” said Maib CEO Giorgi Shagidze.

Maib is the biggest lender in Moldova, with a share of 33% of the total deposits and 37% of the loans granted by the country’s banking system.

Last year, Maib announced plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) and list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Maib)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 May 2023
Tech
European Cybersecurity Competence Center opens in Bucharest
09 May 2023
Society
Romanian photographer Vadim Ghirda part of AP team receiving Pulitzer prize
04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange