Transport

Modernization work begins at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport terminals in EUR 22 mln investment

16 May 2025

Modernization work is ready to start at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, also known as the Otopeni Airport, following an investment of over RON 112.4 million (some EUR 22 million) led by the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB), news agency Agerpres reported. 

The company announced Friday, May 16, that it had issued the start order for the project aimed at upgrading existing terminal buildings, funded entirely from its own resources. According to CNAB, the project, titled “Modernization of Terminals and Existing Building Structures at Henri Coandă International Airport,” is set to unfold over 30 months.

Among the key components of the project is the replacement and modernization of the centralized ventilation and air-conditioning system. This includes new ventilation and climate-control equipment, a new equipment management server, and the implementation of an advanced control, automation, and data acquisition system.

Interior renovations are also planned, targeting finishes, flooring, ceilings, and signage to enhance the airport’s overall visual quality. Additionally, a new fire detection and alarm system will be installed to increase safety.

Electrical systems will undergo significant upgrades as well. The project calls for new LED lighting throughout terminals and adjacent buildings, which is expected to reduce energy consumption. The number of power outlets available to passengers will also be increased.

The first phase of the work begins on May 19 and will target the ground floor of the old Departures Terminal, as well as the connecting area between the Departures and Arrivals halls.

“Given the nature of the work, such as the removal of flooring, ceilings, and structural elements, passengers may experience some discomfort when passing through the construction zones,” CNAB representatives stated.

The modernization will be carried out by a consortium made up of UTI Construction and Facility Management SA, Somet SA, and Re-Act Now Architecture SRL.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ukrphoto/Dreamstime.com)

