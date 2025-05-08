Western Romania: Oradea Airport opens modern cargo terminal, eyes regional logistics role

Oradea Airport inaugurated its new cargo terminal on May 6 with the arrival of the first dedicated cargo flight, signaling the facility’s ambitions to become a key logistics hub in western Romania, eBihoreanul.ro reported.

The flight, operated by Turkish carrier MNG Airlines using an Airbus A321-200P2F, arrived from Istanbul and carried parcels for customers of the Turkish e-commerce platform Trendyol.

The event marked the operational launch of what authorities describe as the most modern cargo terminal in Romania, developed by CTP Romania through a public-private partnership.

The terminal is designed to handle rising volumes of parcels driven by major e-commerce platforms, with Trendyol having rapidly expanded in Romania over the past year. Romania has become the company’s largest market in Central and Eastern Europe, contributing significantly to the need for dedicated cargo operations.

The local authorities are reportedly exploring plans to attract Chinese air cargo operators to Oradea, aiming to route goods ordered from platforms such as Shein and Temu through the airport to customers across Central and Eastern Europe.

Oradea Airport is currently the only airport in Romania with a logistics terminal directly connected to the runway and operating platform. This infrastructure allows for seamless and rapid cargo handling, positioning the facility as a potential regional logistics center.

(Photo: Consiliul Judetean Bihor on Facebook)

