Western Romania: Tourist rides on Câmpeni-Abrud narrow-gauge railway restart

The tourist rides on the narrow-gauge railway between Câmpeni and Abrud, in Alba county, in west-central Romania, have restarted.

The train’s speed doesn’t exceed 15 km per hour, allowing tourists to admire the scenery.

As a first this year, the train leaves from Câmpeni, three times a day, at 10:00, 13:00, and 16:00, every Saturday and Sunday, until September 12.

Tickets cost RON 35 (EUR 7) for grownups and RON 20 (EUR 4) for children.

(Photo: Mocănița Apusenilor Linia Campeni - Abrud Facebook Page)

