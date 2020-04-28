Romania Insider
Business
RO furniture group Mobexpert opens stores, factories to follow
28 April 2020
Mobexpert Group, one of the biggest furniture retailers in Romania, reopened its standalone stores on Monday, April 27, after it has operated only online since March 19.

The stores that are part of shopping malls or commercial galleries will remain closed as an effect of the restrictions under the state of emergency.

The group will also reopen its furniture factories, four of them next week, and three others around mid-May.

The Mobexpert stores will operate under a reduced schedule, with a lower number of employees compared to normal conditions.

"The health of customers and employees remains a priority," said Dan Sucu, owner of Mobexpert Group, quoted by Profit.ro.

On March 16, Sucu announced that closure of the stores, sending the employees home with 75% of their wages paid from the company's accounts. Later, the Government decided to cover part of the unemployment benefits.

Mobexpert Group, which operates a furniture retail chain and several furniture factories, employs 2,400. The group has an annual turnover of around EUR 200 million.

(Photo: Marian Mocanu/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Normal

 

