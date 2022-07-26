Up-and-coming musical artists from all around the world will be performing at the MMB (Mastering the Music Business) Showcase at Club Expirat in Bucharest, between September 6-8.

The event features bands and solo acts from all musical genres, who will perform in front of local and European professionals attending the Mastering the Music Business conference - an opportunity that could lead to future collaborations - and in front of audiences eager to discover fresh voices and arrangements.

Among the first confirmations are bands and artists from Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Norway, Israel, Portugal, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Ukraine, and Moldova.

"The music industry has its own problems, and one of them is how difficult it is for an artist, or a band at the beginning of their career to reach the attention of major record labels, local or international festivals, or even the general public," says Cosmin Ionescu, Music Program Director at MMB Showcase. "A showcase festival can solve part of this problem and we are very happy that we have been able to give bands with a lot of potential the chance to present their music to industry professionals and the public."

The MMB Showcase Festival will be taking place alongside the Mastering the Music Business conference, which brings top professionals of the Romanian and international music industry together for three days, in an event organized by the Romanian Artists Worldwide Association, supported by Hub for the Exchange of Music Innovation (HEMI) and co-financed by the Creative Europe program belonging to the European Union.

Admission to the MMB Showcase Festival is free, subject to availability.

Public access will be granted each evening of the festival from 19:00.

Additional details about the event can be found on the official website.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mastering the Music Business)