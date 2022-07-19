The Caleido Days festival celebrates cultural diversity, with a focus on Roma culture, through a series of artistic events that will take place between August 25 and 28 in Ferentari Square, in Bucharest.

Aimed at all Bucharest dwellers interested in getting to know the authentic reality and the diversity of Roma culture, as well as everyone from the local community, the event aims to increase social cohesion in Ferentari.

"The programs we have run in Ferentari over the years have had visible effects in improving the quality of life for both children and adults. At the same time, they have also helped us to better see the people here and the difficulties they face every day," says Ion Borșan, president of the Amfiteatru Foundation, the event’s organizer.

"This year's events have been designed to bring together the people of Ferentari and those outside the community who love Roma culture, to create bridges and collaborations between them.

There is real pride in what the people have accomplished here in recent years, from constructive dialogue with the authorities, to overcoming stereotypes, and the affirmation of young people on big stages at home and abroad.

All these hundreds of hours of work are based on a dream, a passion, and a belief in a better future."

Over the course of the four days, the public will have the chance to participate in workshops on the subjects of photography, dance, painting, theater, arts and crafts, civic education, and history, and will be invited to be in the audience of live performances such as theater shows and concerts.

Concerts will be held by the Taraf de la Vărbilău and Tanti Mioara, one of the rare woman lute players in Romania, Johny Romano, a unique artist who combines rap and lute music, and the young artists Niko G. and Kali (Nicoleta Ghiță and Mihaela Drăgan), authors of the first feminist trap album in Romania, Tehno-Vrăjitoarele (The Techno-Witches), which tackles anti-a mix of personal and social themes, along with DJ Aldessa and DJ Skiller.

Alina Șerban, actress, playwright, screenwriter, and the first Roma theatre and film director in Romania, will be present at Caleido Days with her autobiographical performance The best child in the world, a story about a Roma girl who from early childhood learns of the different ways in which people are treated based on their race and social status, and the ugliness attached to that, but who manages to make her way through life, transforming difficulties into determination and motivation.

The performance will be followed by a screening of the short film directed by Alina Șerban, Letter of Forgiveness, the first film about Roma slavery made from a Roma perspective, which earned a Special Mention at the Transilvania International Film Festival.

Katia Pascariu, the Romanian actress included in New York Times’ list of the best actors of 2021, comes to Caleido Days with a show about the communication divide between children and their parents and teachers, Bad Kids.

The Caleido Days program also includes productions by Studio Ferentari, such as Stories from the Schoolyard, a show created with young people from the Ferentari neighborhood, about their personal stories.

Aldessa Georgiana Lincan, a Roma feminist activist, will be hosting a Roma language workshop and a civic activism workshop.

More details about the festival are available on their official website and on their Facebook page.

Access to the festival is free.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)