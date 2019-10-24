Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 10:33
Culture
Photo gallery
Historic fountain in northern Bucharest reopens after refurbishment
24 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mioriţa Fountain, a historic monument in northern Bucharest, reopened this week, following a refurbishment process carried out by Apa Nova, the company that manages Bucharest’s water and sewage system, with support from the City Hall.

The fountain, inaugurated in 1936, is located close to the Băneasa train station, in front of the Prof. Dr. Nicolae Minovici Museum. The monument was designed by architect Octav Doicescu. It is decorated with a mosaic designed by sculptor Milița Petrașcu, depicting scenes from the Miorița ballad. Miorița is a folkloric poem found in many versions in all regions of Romania.

The artistic restoration was carried out based on the original drawings and plans, using quality materials that preserve the authenticity of the work. The restoration of the mosaic was undertaken separately from the structural and architectural intervention works and those concerning the replacement of the old piping and equipment. At present, the fountain is equipped with technologies that allow it to run automatically, and with reduced energy consumption.

The mosaic, made more than 80 years ago, was too degraded to be restored in situ. It was removed with the approval of the Culture Ministry, restored and reattached to the monument after the consolidation works were finished.

Last year, Apa Nova inaugurated the refurbished fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square, following an investment of EUR 7 million. The World Record Academy has recently recognized the fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square as “the longest choreographed fountain system” in the world.

(Photos: Gabriela Firea on Facebook)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Slideshow
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 10:33
Culture
Photo gallery
Historic fountain in northern Bucharest reopens after refurbishment
24 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mioriţa Fountain, a historic monument in northern Bucharest, reopened this week, following a refurbishment process carried out by Apa Nova, the company that manages Bucharest’s water and sewage system, with support from the City Hall.

The fountain, inaugurated in 1936, is located close to the Băneasa train station, in front of the Prof. Dr. Nicolae Minovici Museum. The monument was designed by architect Octav Doicescu. It is decorated with a mosaic designed by sculptor Milița Petrașcu, depicting scenes from the Miorița ballad. Miorița is a folkloric poem found in many versions in all regions of Romania.

The artistic restoration was carried out based on the original drawings and plans, using quality materials that preserve the authenticity of the work. The restoration of the mosaic was undertaken separately from the structural and architectural intervention works and those concerning the replacement of the old piping and equipment. At present, the fountain is equipped with technologies that allow it to run automatically, and with reduced energy consumption.

The mosaic, made more than 80 years ago, was too degraded to be restored in situ. It was removed with the approval of the Culture Ministry, restored and reattached to the monument after the consolidation works were finished.

Last year, Apa Nova inaugurated the refurbished fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square, following an investment of EUR 7 million. The World Record Academy has recently recognized the fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square as “the longest choreographed fountain system” in the world.

(Photos: Gabriela Firea on Facebook)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Slideshow
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

24 October 2019
Social
Unseen footage of uncoordinated intervention in Colectiv club fire leaked to media after four years
23 October 2019
Politics
Opposition parties slowly rally behind new liberal Govt. in Romania, but vote remains uncertain
23 October 2019
Social
Case of dead forest ranger in Romania reveals ties between lumber mafia and prosecutors
22 October 2019
Social
Germs found in ice cubes at KFC restaurants in Romania
22 October 2019
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Politics
EC maintains CVM monitoring on Romania but is ready to lift it for Bulgaria
22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40