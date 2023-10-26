Society

Minimum budget of a family of four increases to EUR 2,000 in Romania

26 October 2023

The value of the minimum monthly consumption basket for a decent living for a family of two adults and two children was RON 9,978 (EUR 2,000) in September, 15.2% more compared to September 2022, according to the data published by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania (FER) and Syndex Romania.

The minimum budget for a family of two adults and one child was estimated at RON 8,205 (EUR 1,640), and for a family of two adults without children, it was estimated at RON 6,162 (EUR 1,230). A single adult needs some RON 3,807 (EUR 760) per month for a decent living.

By category of expenditures, the cost of food expenses for the four-person family increased by 10.1% y/y to RON 2,090, clothing and shoes expenditures were 11.2% higher (RON 949), and housing costs increased by 27.4% up to RON 2,894.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

The value of the minimum monthly consumption basket for a decent living for a family of two adults and two children was RON 9,978 (EUR 2,000) in September, 15.2% more compared to September 2022, according to the data published by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania (FER) and Syndex Romania.

The minimum budget for a family of two adults and one child was estimated at RON 8,205 (EUR 1,640), and for a family of two adults without children, it was estimated at RON 6,162 (EUR 1,230). A single adult needs some RON 3,807 (EUR 760) per month for a decent living.

By category of expenditures, the cost of food expenses for the four-person family increased by 10.1% y/y to RON 2,090, clothing and shoes expenditures were 11.2% higher (RON 949), and housing costs increased by 27.4% up to RON 2,894.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

