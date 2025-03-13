Major residential project Militari Residence in Bucharest suburbs further expands

Militari Residence, the largest residential agglomeration in Romania located in Bucharest's suburb Chiajna, developed by Iulian Robu and Constantin Căpățână (which gave the name to the agglomeration), will add another eight blocks of apartments, according to Profit.ro.

The two want to build 8 blocks of apartments on a plot of land with an area of ​​almost 25,000 square meters, which they purchased last summer. The buildings will have a basement, ground floor and 6 floors with a total built-up area of ​​almost 48,000 square meters, the equivalent of approximately 600 apartments, according to Profit.ro calculations.

The Militari Residence complex reached 105 blocks, with 15,000 apartments and a community of 25,000 inhabitants.

However, the Militari Residence agglomeration, which includes many other small projects, expanded to a size that can hardly be served by the existing infrastructure.

(Photo source: Facebook/ Militari Residence - inceput de viata noua)