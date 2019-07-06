ING Group promotes Romanian as CEO of its local subsidiary

Dutch group ING has appointed Romanian Mihaela Bîtu as CEO of its local subsidiary ING Bank Romania.

She will take over the new role starting July 3, replacing Pole Michal Szczurek, who will move to Asia, to coordinate ING’s retail division there. Szczurek has managed ING Bank Romania in the last 7 years.

Mihaela Bîtu is currently Head of Wholesale Banking and Deputy General Manager of ING Bank Romania. She has a rich experience in the banking sector in Romania and abroad.

ING, which has been operating in Romania for 25 years, is currently sixth in the local banks’ ranking with a market share of little over 10%. The bank serves 1.32 million active clients.

(Photo source: the company)